Green Room Retail
Interior Designers & Decorators in Birmingham
    • We are Green Room; an award-winning retail design agency that puts customer experience and brand advocacy at the heart of everything we do.

    Since our inception in 2001, we have re-defined conventional retail. Through multichannel retail experiences, we have designed and delivered retail concepts that have transformed the physical presence of some of the world’s most respected brands. 

    From complete store design and retail concessions, to pop-up shops and window display design; our retail design agency provides global brands with the tools to enhance their offering. 

    Services
    retail design
    Service areas
    BIRMINGHAM
    Address
    Suite 304, Fort Dunlop,
    B24 9FD Birmingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1212002828 greenroomretail.co.uk
