Gregory Phillips architects
Architects in London
Reviews (4)
    • Gregory Phillips Architects is a London-based practice that delivers bespoke, exquisitely executed homes in the UK and abroad.
    We are a professional, experienced team whose work is inspired by the unique needs of our clients; for 25 years we’ve designed beautiful houses that people are proud to call home. From contemporary interiors to new-build architecture, renovation and landscape design, our firm specialises in award-winning residential schemes that are timeless, considered and of the highest quality. Each project gives us a chance to create something spectacular but our process is quite simple: we help you form a vision of how you’d like to live. Then we make it happen.

    Services
    architecture and interior design
    Service areas
    UK and London
    Company awards
    • We have received accolades for our architecture and interior design from various institutions, including RIBA, Grand Designs, Daily Telegraph and Sunday Times.
    • We have won the International Design and Architecture Award for Best House in Europe and the International Property Award for Best Private House. Our projects have generated extensive coverage throughout the international press and appeared in respected industry publications.
    Address
    17 Savile Row
    W1S 3PN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077243040 www.gregoryphillips.com

    Reviews

    Colin Taylor
    about 1 year ago
    3l0is3
    almost 2 years ago
    No Name Band
    He is the best architect that in my many years looking for houses and seen! Semicolon. Those who criticize him have no brains.
    over 1 year ago
