Gregory Phillips Architects is a London-based practice that delivers bespoke, exquisitely executed homes in the UK and abroad.

We are a professional, experienced team whose work is inspired by the unique needs of our clients; for 25 years we’ve designed beautiful houses that people are proud to call home. From contemporary interiors to new-build architecture, renovation and landscape design, our firm specialises in award-winning residential schemes that are timeless, considered and of the highest quality. Each project gives us a chance to create something spectacular but our process is quite simple: we help you form a vision of how you’d like to live. Then we make it happen.