Gregory Phillips Architects is a London-based practice that delivers bespoke, exquisitely executed homes in the UK and abroad.
We are a professional, experienced team whose work is inspired by the unique needs of our clients; for 25 years we’ve designed beautiful houses that people are proud to call home. From contemporary interiors to new-build architecture, renovation and landscape design, our firm specialises in award-winning residential schemes that are timeless, considered and of the highest quality. Each project gives us a chance to create something spectacular but our process is quite simple: we help you form a vision of how you’d like to live. Then we make it happen.
- Services
- architecture and interior design
- Service areas
- UK and London
- Company awards
- We have received accolades for our architecture and interior design from various institutions, including RIBA, Grand Designs, Daily Telegraph and Sunday Times.
- We have won the International Design and Architecture Award for Best House in Europe and the International Property Award for Best Private House. Our projects have generated extensive coverage throughout the international press and appeared in respected industry publications.
- Address
-
17 Savile Row
W1S 3PN London
United Kingdom
+44-2077243040 www.gregoryphillips.com