In:Style Direct specialises in furnishing, home interior design services,homestaging and refurbishment services for homeowners,furniture packages for landlords and propertydevelopers.The company works closely with UK property developersto furnish their showhomes and is also well known for its design-led furnishingpacks, widely used by landlords, letting agents and homeowners who wish tocreate a stylish and professionally finished interior to maximise the rentalpotential of their property.

The company was founded in 2004 by Anita Mehra, a regularproperty contributor in the British press, drawing on her 35 years’ experiencein the property and interiors industries. Its head office is in Hampsteadand it also has design studios in Hammersmith and Chelsea.