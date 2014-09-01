Your browser is out-of-date.

    • Essential Package : Fulham Riverside , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern living room
    Essential Package : Fulham Riverside , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern living room
    Essential Package : Fulham Riverside , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern dining room
    Essential Package : Fulham Riverside
    Interior Design : Kewbridge , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern living room
    Interior Design : Kewbridge , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern dining room
    Interior Design : Kewbridge , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern kitchen
    Interior Design : Kewbridge
    Essential Pack , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern style bedroom
    Essential Pack , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern style bedroom
    Essential Pack , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern bathroom
    Essential Pack
    Home Staging : Highfield Drive , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern style bedroom
    Home Staging : Highfield Drive , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern style bedroom
    Home Staging : Highfield Drive , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern living room
    Home Staging : Highfield Drive
    Essential Pack : Altitude , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern living room
    Essential Pack : Altitude , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern dining room
    Essential Pack : Altitude , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern style bedroom
    Essential Pack : Altitude
    Refurbishment : St.John's Wood , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern bathroom
    Refurbishment : St.John's Wood , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern bathroom
    Refurbishment : St.John's Wood , In:Style Direct In:Style Direct Modern living room
    Refurbishment : St.John's Wood
    In:Style Direct specialises in furnishing, home interior design services,homestaging and refurbishment services for homeowners,furniture packages for landlords and propertydevelopers.The company works closely with UK property developersto furnish their showhomes and is also well known for its design-led furnishingpacks, widely used by landlords, letting agents and homeowners who wish tocreate a stylish and professionally finished interior to maximise the rentalpotential of their property.

    The company was founded in 2004 by Anita Mehra, a regularproperty contributor in the British press, drawing on her 35 years’ experiencein the property and interiors industries. Its head office is in Hampsteadand it also has design studios in Hammersmith and Chelsea.

    Services
    • furnishing packages
    • Refurbishment
    • window dressing
    • Home Staging
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Studio 13, The Courtyard, 100 Villiers Road, London NW2 5PJ
    NW2 5PJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073199650 www.instyledirect.co.uk

    Reviews

    Cecilia Chan
    We were lucky to be introduced Instyle Direct to help us furnish our new apartment. We started off with a standard furniture package, and ended up having some customization, adding a few items and letting go of some which we don’t need. Thanks to Mark who patiently listened to our preferences and helped with the customization. Nicole, the designer worked hard in sourcing for ‘perfection’ and finally the delivery and installation team led by Bill did an excellent and efficient job and finished the installation in less than 4 hours! Highly recommend Instyle Direct!
    4 months ago
    Dana Harrison
    I recently used InStyle Direct to design and provide furniture for a large project I was doing. I would highly recommend their services. Rose, who managed the project with me was wonderful! Furniture was high quality, design was spot on, the team were responsive, all was on time and in the end, I remained within budget. Very happy!!!
    3 months ago
    Heiko M
    InStyle Direct have been professional from start to beginning. I can only recommend InStyle and would always use them again. Great team, great service, super reliable. Thank you very much!
    about 2 months ago
