Alguacil & Perkoff Ltd.
    • AP Estrella Mirror, Alguacil & Perkoff Ltd. Alguacil & Perkoff Ltd. Living roomAccessories & decoration Glass Metallic/Silver
    AP Estrella Mirror
    Golden glass door with bespoke pattern
    Glass Door with Bespoke Filigree Pattern
    Bespoke Glass Door
    Bespoke Antiqued Mirror
    Bespoke Back Illuminated Mirror
    Alguacil & Perkoff have developed a range of specialist solutions for the customised fabrication of high quality and bespoke installations and interior design elements. We specialise more particularly in decorative glass, mirrors and copper/bronze/brass casting. Our network is a creative hub for designers, providing advice, recommendations and manufacturing solutions to turn bespoke creations and designs into reality.

    Services
    • Customised decorative glass
    • Customised Mirrors & Antique Mirrors
    • Metal casting
    • Shower hinges
    • Arts & crafts
    • including ceramic art
    Service areas
    worldwide
    Address
    Unit 32 56 Tavistock Place
    WC1H 9RG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2076810037 www.alguacilperkoff.com

    Reviews

    Pablo Peces Alguacil
    10 months ago
    Viktoria Schrager
    I ordered four custom mirrors for an NYC project during height of COVIID. There were some quality problems when the mirrors arrived but the company quickly replaced everything. They were just a pleasure to work with each step of the way and I was truly blown away by theor customer service. The final product is absolutely beautiful!!
    11 months ago
    Brendan DS
    about 2 years ago
