Gasson &amp; Phillips Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Weybridge
Reviews (0)
    • Our passion is to inspire and work in collaboration with our clients to develop their own interior design style, creating spaces that go above and beyond their expectations. From our studios in Surrey and the Cotswolds, we work on residential and commercial projects, from full property renovations through to individual room styling, and enjoy the unique challenge that each project brings.

    Service areas
    • Surrey
    • London
    • Berkshire
    • Gloucestershire
    • Oxfordshire
    Address
    KT13 0PL Weybridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-7973675323 www.gassonphillipsinteriors.co.uk
