Angel Martin has over 30 years experience designing interiors for clients worldwide.
Our team of designers have experience in all aspects of interior design so we can offer a complete design service.
In addition to our design service we have a team of craftsmen, artisans and technical specialists that can quote and implement any works to the highest standard.
- Services
- Interior Design
- architectural design
- Furniture Design
- lighting design
- landscape design
- HomeAutomation & Audio Visual Interation
- Address
-
Manchester, London, International
United Kingdom
+44-7931525913 www.angelmartin.org