Key Interiors create inspired designs and bespoke interiors for residential and commercial projects

Each project represents a unique collaboration with the client, interpreting their wishes and enhancing their individual taste. A large proportion of work is for existing clients who return to us whenever or wherever they move. Karin Verzariu’s 35 years’ experience encompasses all aspects of design, from homes to corporate headquarters.

Karin and her team at Key Interiors enjoy combining various design periods or work on exclusively contemporary or traditional interiors. The company offers a full design, tender and project management service and can advise on the purchase and display of antiques and works of art. Environmental sustainability and energy efficiencies are important elements within the design process.