Key Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (1)
    Key Interiors create inspired designs and bespoke interiors for residential and commercial projects

    Each project represents a unique collaboration with the client, interpreting their wishes and enhancing their individual taste. A large proportion of work is for existing clients who return to us whenever or wherever they move. Karin Verzariu’s 35 years’ experience encompasses all aspects of design, from homes to corporate headquarters.

    Karin and her team at Key Interiors enjoy combining various design periods or work on exclusively contemporary or traditional interiors. The company offers a full design, tender and project management service and can advise on the purchase and display of antiques and works of art. Environmental sustainability and energy efficiencies are important elements within the design process.

    Services
    Interior Design and Project Management
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    111 Design Centre East
    SW10 0XF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073517989 www.keyinteriors.co.uk

    Reviews

    James Scaife
    We have recently supplied Key Interiors for a project. Every member of their team is friendly and well trained. They create incredible interiors with outstanding attention to detail.
    over 3 years ago
