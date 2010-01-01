Experienced interior designer, Deborah Bass, established Base Interior in 2010 to provide clients with a creative and professional interior design service.

A member of the British Institute of Interior Design, Deborah studied at London's prestigious Chelsea College of Art and Design and honed her skills working on a variety of complex interior design projects for both private and corporate clients. Base Interior's reputation has been built on visionary design concepts and a talent for colour, texture and spatial design with a touch of glamour. A gift for inspiring and refining client tastes and working to create interiors that exceed expectations, without exceeding budgets or timeframes, sets us apart. All individuals in our team of talented designers are highly creative, but most importantly, friendly and approachable. We understand that interior design is a collaborative effort between designer and client and that no scheme is truly successful unless our client is thrilled with the outcome.

Located at No.1 Baker Street, Portman Square, in the heart of London's West End, Base Interior offers two main services: design-only; and design & project co-ordination. Our comprehensive design service incorporates all aspects of interior architecture, lighting design, spatial planning, procurement, build and decoration. Attention to detail in design is then carried through to meticulous project co-ordination and breath-taking results. With an established network of trusted specialists, high quality workmanship is guaranteed and budgets go further thanks to the generous trade discounts that we are able to pass on to our clients.