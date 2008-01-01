Your browser is out-of-date.
A roof over the head is more than just a structure to protect the house interior from sun and storm. Though hardly noticed or admired, the roof plays a substantial part in adding the crowning glory of the house exterior.
If you have the outdoor space, then by all means opt for an extension to your house – that is if you want to enjoy some additional interior space, of course (but in all honesty, who doesn’t?).
Architectural firm Maurice Shapero are the masterminds behind today’s homify 360° discovery, which sees a traditional family home in Manchester get pulled into the modern age via a sleek extension.