Ane Christensen
Artists & Artisans in London
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Wall Sculptures, Ane Christensen
    Wall Sculptures, Ane Christensen Ane Christensen ArtworkSculptures
    Wall Sculptures, Ane Christensen Ane Christensen ArtworkSculptures
    +4
    Wall Sculptures
    Garden Sculptures, Ane Christensen
    Garden Sculptures, Ane Christensen Ane Christensen ArtworkSculptures
    Garden Sculptures, Ane Christensen Ane Christensen ArtworkSculptures
    +2
    Garden Sculptures
    Bowls, Ane Christensen
    Bowls, Ane Christensen Ane Christensen ArtworkSculptures
    Bowls, Ane Christensen Ane Christensen ArtworkSculptures
    +3
    Bowls

    Ane Christensen is a London based danish silversmith and applied artist. She has 15 years experience in producing hand made contemporary metalwork & tableware in precious and non-precious metals. She draws her inspiration from structures and patterns in both nature and the urban landscape. Her aesthetic strongly reflects her Scandinavian heritage. She works to commission for both interior and exterior projects.

    Services
    Hand made sculptural metalwork for interiors and gardens.
    Address
    166 Millfields Road
    E5 0AE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7808298785 anechristensen.com
