Ane Christensen is a London based danish silversmith and applied artist. She has 15 years experience in producing hand made contemporary metalwork & tableware in precious and non-precious metals. She draws her inspiration from structures and patterns in both nature and the urban landscape. Her aesthetic strongly reflects her Scandinavian heritage. She works to commission for both interior and exterior projects.
- Hand made sculptural metalwork for interiors and gardens.
166 Millfields Road
E5 0AE London
United Kingdom
+44-7808298785 anechristensen.com