Our design team are enthusiastic and talented individuals, working together with leading architects, contractors and suppliers throughout the country. We specialize in high end residential and commercial developments, including clubhouse and leisure facilities.
We pride ourselves on creating refined and detailed design solutions, taking a project from initial conception through to the finished product. Our aim is to make everyday living comfortable, engaging and inspirational, creating designs that are both sympathetic and appropriate to the building, whilst ensuring they reflect the personality and wishes of our clients.
- Services
- INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN
- concept design
- Project Management
- Design and Build
- bespoke joinery design
- 2D & 3D VISUALISATION.
- Service areas
- KT23 4HB
- Company awards
- Over the last few years David has been delighted to be able to support the BIID (of which he is a member) as an advisor at the open public forum at the Grand Design Show in London. He has also represented the BIID as one of three judges at Decorex International.
- Address
-
STUDIO 5, DESIGN HOUSE, GUILDFORD ROAD, BOOKHAM
SURREY Kt23 4hb
United Kingdom
+44-1372750290 www.davidhalesinteriordesign.co.uk