David Hales Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kt23 4hb
Reviews (2)
    Lake side House, David Hales Interior Design
    Lake side House
    London Studio, David Hales Interior Design
    London Studio, David Hales Interior Design
    London Studio
    Surrey Golf Clubhouse, David Hales Interior Design
    Surrey Golf Clubhouse

    Our design team are enthusiastic and talented individuals, working together with leading architects, contractors and suppliers throughout the country. We specialize in high end residential and commercial developments, including clubhouse and leisure facilities.

    We pride ourselves on creating refined and detailed design solutions, taking a project from initial conception through to the finished product. Our aim is to make everyday living comfortable, engaging and inspirational, creating designs that are both sympathetic and appropriate to the building, whilst ensuring they reflect the personality and wishes of our clients.

    Services
    • INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN
    • concept design
    • Project Management
    • Design and Build
    • bespoke joinery design
    • 2D & 3D VISUALISATION.
    Service areas
    KT23 4HB
    Company awards
    Over the last few years David has been delighted to be able to support the BIID (of which he is a member) as an advisor at the open public forum at the Grand Design Show in London. He has also represented the BIID as one of three judges at Decorex International.
    Address
    STUDIO 5, DESIGN HOUSE, GUILDFORD ROAD, BOOKHAM
    SURREY Kt23 4hb
    United Kingdom
    +44-1372750290 www.davidhalesinteriordesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    doubleo davey
    about 1 year ago
    Timothy Oelkers
    almost 5 years ago
