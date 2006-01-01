Your browser is out-of-date.

LLI Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (9)
    LLI Design offer a comprehensive design service, creating beautifully crafted interiors for discerning clients. At our studio in Highgate, London the creative team is led by Design Director Linda Levene. Her background as a fashion and textile designer is reflected in her love of form, texture and colour. 

    Since LLI Design was founded in 2006 we have been committed to delivering exceptional, comfortable and individual homes that give enduring pleasure. Linda will lead your project from a planning and creative point of view, supported by her team to assist with drawings, budget and project management. Our creative team's attention to detail and meticulous care, result in luxurious bespoke interiors that often exceed our clients' dreams. We truly believe that good quality design is life enhancing and deliver it in every project we undertake. Each project is seamlessly executed and beautifully finished, no matter how large or small.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • lighting design
    • landscape design
    • branding
    Service areas
    • Greater London Area
    • London
    • Home Counties
    • worldwide
    Company awards
    International Property Awards 2014 / 15—Highly Commended—Interior Design Private Residence South East
    Address
    8 Broadbent Close
    N6 5JW London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2083484800 llidesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    Keith, The Log Basket
    We have been delighted to supply our decorative logs for several of LLI Design's stunning interior design projects, including a stack for their award winning interior scheme in Highgate, London. It is a pleasure to work with this highly creative company; every attention is clearly paid to both quality and detail, with an incredible eye for the most perfect finishing touches. We look forward to working with them again in the future.
    about 2 months ago
    Nigel Tyas Ironwork
    LLI invited us to design and supply lights for an incredible scheme they were working on in London. Throughout the project they were great to work with and made the process very straightforward. We look forward to working together again in the future.
    2 months ago
    Feature Radiators
    We have worked with LLI on various projects. They are professional, easy to communicate with and provide accurate information of their requirements. Their eye for detail is second to none and the work they produce is simply stunning. We look forward to working together in the future.
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 9 reviews
