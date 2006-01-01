LLI Design offer a comprehensive design service, creating beautifully crafted interiors for discerning clients. At our studio in Highgate, London the creative team is led by Design Director Linda Levene. Her background as a fashion and textile designer is reflected in her love of form, texture and colour.

Since LLI Design was founded in 2006 we have been committed to delivering exceptional, comfortable and individual homes that give enduring pleasure. Linda will lead your project from a planning and creative point of view, supported by her team to assist with drawings, budget and project management. Our creative team's attention to detail and meticulous care, result in luxurious bespoke interiors that often exceed our clients' dreams. We truly believe that good quality design is life enhancing and deliver it in every project we undertake. Each project is seamlessly executed and beautifully finished, no matter how large or small.