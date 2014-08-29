Cadira is based in the UK and offers an extensive collection of contemporary furniture. We provide distinct pieces with a clean urban style. Our products include beautiful corner sofas, living room cabinets, designer wardrobes, modern bedroom furniture, attractive dining tables and chairs, to name a few. We deliver throughout the UK and Europe. Contact us if you have any specific requirements.
- Services
- Furniture retail, luxury sofas, and modern bedrooms
- Service areas
- UK and Europe and Weybridge
- Address
-
29 Queens Road
KT13 9UG Weybridge
United Kingdom
+44-1932808269 www.cadira.co.uk