Cadira
Furniture & Accessories in Weybridge
    Cinema room sofa

    Cadira is based in the UK and offers an extensive collection of contemporary furniture. We provide distinct pieces with a clean urban style. Our products include beautiful corner sofas, living room cabinets, designer wardrobes, modern bedroom furniture, attractive dining tables and chairs, to name a few. We deliver throughout the UK and Europe. Contact us if you have any specific requirements.

    Services
    Furniture retail, luxury sofas, and modern bedrooms
    Service areas
    UK and Europe and Weybridge
    Address
    29 Queens Road
    KT13 9UG Weybridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1932808269 www.cadira.co.uk
