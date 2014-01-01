Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bhavin Taylor Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London, UK
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Gloucester Road Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Modern living room
    Gloucester Road Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Modern living room
    Gloucester Road Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Modern living room
    +14
    Gloucester Road Penthouse
    Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Modern living room
    Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Modern living room
    Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Modern living room
    +11
    Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey
    Hampstead Heath Apartment, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Eclectic style houses
    Hampstead Heath Apartment, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Eclectic style living room
    Hampstead Heath Apartment, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Eclectic style living room
    +5
    Hampstead Heath Apartment
    South London Apartment, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Modern living room
    South London Apartment, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Modern living room
    South London Apartment, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Modern dining room
    +8
    South London Apartment
    Hells Kitchen Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Living room
    Hells Kitchen Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Living room
    Hells Kitchen Penthouse, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Houses
    +9
    Hells Kitchen Penthouse
    The Northwood Club - A boutique style gym, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Modern bars & clubs
    The Northwood Club - A boutique style gym, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Industrial style clinics
    The Northwood Club - A boutique style gym, Bhavin Taylor Design Bhavin Taylor Design Industrial style clinics
    +10
    The Northwood Club - A boutique style gym
    Show all 8 projects

    My design studio, based in North London, offers residential and commercial interior design and styling services. I believe that no two people are the same and therefore no two spaces should be the same. By taking the time to understand your needs and drawing information from your personality, I can make your space as individual as you are, using my signature style of injecting colour and pattern in bold or subtle hues.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Home styling
    • Home staging
    • Show Home Styling
    Service areas
    • London
    • United Kingdom
    • New York
    • Manchester
    • Canada
    • UK
    Company awards
    • Winner of the Evening Standard Design Awards 2019
    • Shortlisted in The International Design & Architecture Awards 2019 and The SBID International Design Awards 2019
    Address
    18a Edward Grove
    EN4 8BA London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7415646377 www.bhavintaylordesign.com

    Reviews

    sanjaythakrar
    I can totally recommend Bhavin Taylor Design for your interior design needs. He is experienced and knowledgeable and completely fulfilled my brief. He met my budget and deadline, and went above and beyond in providing me an excellent service. The pieces he found worked together perfectly and the colour scheme is amazing.
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: December 2014
    Edit
      Add SEO element