From highly crafted modern houses to large scale education leisure or public projects, Hudson Architects is setting new standards in architectural design. While brief and budget vary hugely across the different sectors in which the practice is involved, our holistic approach always delivers distinctive and high quality buildings. Our response to all projects is characterised by rich spatial and material qualities, and a determination to address the many ways in which users and clients occupy the spaces we design.
We offer the full range of services of a RIBA registered practice and have excellent construction experience across the residential, education, leisure and civic sectors, and from bold contemporary design to sensitive interventions in historic buildings. We have built extensively across the UK, and have also completed several projects across Europe and in India.
As architects we take our responsibilities to the environment very seriously, and bring an excellent understanding of low energy and other low tech environmental solutions to our work.
- Services
- Architecture
- Planning Applications
- Historic Buildings
- Conservation work
- Service areas
- Norwich
- Company awards
- RIBA East Award 2013—Jersey House
- Daily Telegraph/Homebuilding and Renovating Award 2013—Jersey House
- RICS Award 2013—Chantry Farm
- Surface Design Award 2013—Feering Bury Farm Barn
- RIBA East Award 2012—Feering Bury Farm Barn
- RIBA East Conservation Award 2012—Feering Bury Farm Barn
- AJ Retrofit Award 2012—Feering Bury Farm Barn
- RICS Award 2012—Norwich OPEN
- Wood Award 2012—Feering Bury Farm Barn
