From highly crafted modern houses to large scale education leisure or public projects, Hudson Architects is setting new standards in architectural design. While brief and budget vary hugely across the different sectors in which the practice is involved, our holistic approach always delivers distinctive and high quality buildings. Our response to all projects is characterised by rich spatial and material qualities, and a determination to address the many ways in which users and clients occupy the spaces we design.

We offer the full range of services of a RIBA registered practice and have excellent construction experience across the residential, education, leisure and civic sectors, and from bold contemporary design to sensitive interventions in historic buildings. We have built extensively across the UK, and have also completed several projects across Europe and in India.

As architects we take our responsibilities to the environment very seriously, and bring an excellent understanding of low energy and other low tech environmental solutions to our work.