gaborandpatricia
Artists & Artisans in Chigwell
    Bowls

    My partner, Gabor Lacko, and I make turned and decorated wooden pieces which aim to express the beauty of the natural wood enhanced with piercing, carving, semi-precious stones and colour. Most of the designs use  nature as an inspiration, leaves, flowers and trees.

    We also make wall hangings, some of which feature bamboo, reeds and beads, enhanced with beautiful colours and some with  pierced ,coloured wooden bowls on a plain background.

    Our work is mostly made to commission, and can be produced in any size or colour to fit into any room  or hotel setting.

    Service areas
    Chigwell
    Address
    Oaks Farm, Vicarage Lane
    IG7 6LT Chigwell
    United Kingdom
    +44-7831115300 www.gaborandpatricia.com
