My partner, Gabor Lacko, and I make turned and decorated wooden pieces which aim to express the beauty of the natural wood enhanced with piercing, carving, semi-precious stones and colour. Most of the designs use nature as an inspiration, leaves, flowers and trees.

We also make wall hangings, some of which feature bamboo, reeds and beads, enhanced with beautiful colours and some with pierced ,coloured wooden bowls on a plain background.

Our work is mostly made to commission, and can be produced in any size or colour to fit into any room or hotel setting.