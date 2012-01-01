Your browser is out-of-date.

Kamvari Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Harman Drive, Kamvari Architects Kamvari Architects Modern living room
    Harman Drive, Kamvari Architects Kamvari Architects Modern living room
    Harman Drive, Kamvari Architects Kamvari Architects Modern living room
    +1
    Harman Drive
    Slovenia National Library, Kamvari Architects Kamvari Architects Modern bars & clubs
    Slovenia National Library, Kamvari Architects Kamvari Architects Modern bars & clubs
    Slovenia National Library, Kamvari Architects Kamvari Architects Modern bars & clubs
    +4
    Slovenia National Library
    Crete Bioclimatic School, Kamvari Architects Kamvari Architects
    Crete Bioclimatic School, Kamvari Architects Kamvari Architects
    Crete Bioclimatic School, Kamvari Architects Kamvari Architects
    +1
    Crete Bioclimatic School
    MQ Muscat, Kamvari Architects Kamvari Architects
    MQ Muscat, Kamvari Architects Kamvari Architects
    MQ Muscat, Kamvari Architects Kamvari Architects
    +2
    MQ Muscat

    Kamvari Architects is a young and talented collective of architects; designers and most importantly thinkers based in London, UK and Tehran, Iran.

    We have a particular interest in the way people occupy, use and abuse spaces, and are fascinated by the way in which architecture is evolving as a result of new digital tools and manufacturing techniques. The studio embraces the challenge of dealing with the day-to-day problems of architecture and understands that design has the ability to improve the quality of people’s lives. Innovative solutions are valued more than iconic responses and every attempt is made to collaborate with like-minded people to achieve this. We are inspired by contemporary living and use this as an influence to drive our proposals. Not every solution to an architectural problem relies on buildings and we do our best to think outside the box to resolve the issue rather than simply proposing a building. New digital tools, materials research and the way we make things is a core part of our studio. We place people at the centre of our design process. Design is a synthesis of different aspects such as structure, ventilation, natural lighting, symbolism, culture, history, the way you use and move through spaces and the ability of the space to create memorable places. Above all we believe that architecture has a responsibility to record social and cultural changes with in contemporary living, and do our best to insure our design proposals respond to this.

    Services
    Architecture and design
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    1-5 Clerkenwell Road
    Ec1m 5PA London
    United Kingdom
    +4492072534513 www.kamvariarchitects.com
