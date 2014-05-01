Your browser is out-of-date.

    With offices in England and Italy, MCMM Architettura is a full service architectural firm creating tremendous spaces and most importantly value for property owners worldwide.  Architecture, Consultancy and Interior Design.
    MCMM Architettura was founded by Margherita Cesca in 2011.  Margherita is a fully qualified multilingual Italian Architect who has worked in the UK since 2006. During her 14+ years of experience, she has been involved in a wide range of architectural and design projects in the residential and luxury sectors.  She has designed for ETRO, Versace, the Dorchester Collection, Sidney&Kimmel, Marshall Aerospace, Campbell Black and HEJ Coffee in London. 

    Margherita worked and studied in Italy, the USA and Canada. Her five year architectural studies, leading to a M.Arch, were completed in Venice Italy.  She then studied for her masters in Montreal Canada followed by an architectural business post-grad and entrepreneurial course at the University of Cambridge.   

    Margherita Cesca's projects as Director of MCMM include the planning, design and project management of private luxury homes, boutiques, resorts, bars, hotels and spas located in England and overseas.  She is also currently working with the University of Cambridge on  green technologies and avant-garde initiatives.  Margherita is known amongst colleagues for striving to consistently produce the best possible results for her clients on time and on budget.  The team at MCMM handles commercial, residential, industrial and other interesting projects in architecture, interior design and landscaping.  In order to provide the best service possible to clients, MCMM operates worldwide via a vast partner network.     

    As Director of MCMM, Margherita Cesca has established herself as a thought leader by authoring the popular architectural blog ITALIANSpaceWISE.   She also regularly accepts invitations to give presentations on architecture and/or what it is like to be an entrepreneur at the head of a successful boutique firm that operates worldwide.  Earlier in 2014, she received a letter from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that congratulated and praised Margherita by stating her creations were "exemplary work".

    Services
    Architecture Planning Interior Design Decor Italian products/furniture/finishes
    Service areas
    United Kingdom Ely Cambridge Italy Sardinia
    Company awards
    Address
    cb63ab Ely
    United Kingdom
    +44-7491289590 www.architetturamcmm.com
