Sally Burnett Designs in Wood
Artists & Artisans in Newcastle Under Lyme
    Designs
    Fylde Coast
    Spiral Stair

    I am a designer-maker in wood, using a lathe and carving tools to create both practical items and artistic forms. 

    I use freshly felled native English trees, this 'green wood' would usually go for firewood. This living material moves and twists as you work it. The shapes and textures that can be created are endless. It can be manipulated by the artist but the many inclusions, knots and grain patterns often dictate shape and design forcing the artist to reconsider a piece during the making process. It is both a pleasure to work green wood and a challenge.

    Service areas
    Newcastle under Lyme
    Address
    8 Deans Lane
    ST5 6BU Newcastle Under Lyme
    United Kingdom
    +44-7966499716 www.sallyburnett.co.uk
