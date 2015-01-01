PartyLite is a direct selling company that offers a range of products from luxury scented candles for the home and stunning home accessories. PartyLite creates the perfect home ambience using a combination of colour, fragrance, and home décor pieces.
Available in a wide variety of fragrances, shapes and colours, with different candle forms, fragrances and accessories.
- Service areas
- All across the UK and Watford
- Address
-
Building 3, Croxley Business Park
WD18 8YG Watford
United Kingdom
+44-1923477500 www.partylite.co.uk