Handmade decorative fused glassware designed and created by designer maker Stephanie O'Brien at the Morpheus Glass Studio in Lancashire. Our collection ranges from bespoke splashbacks to large wall installations and shower screens. Pieces can be made to order in colours, sizes and designs to suit requirmetns and Stephanie is happy to work with clients to ensure the perfect result.
- Services
- Bespoke splashbacks
- tiles
- wall art
- sculptures
- installations.
- Service areas
- All across the UK and Wigan
- Address
-
Winstanley Road, Billinge
WN5 7XG Wigan
United Kingdom
+44-1695624182 www.morpheusglass.co.uk