Morpheus Glass
Artists & Artisans in Wigan
Reviews (8)
Projects

    Splashbacks, Morpheus Glass
    Splashbacks

    Handmade decorative fused glassware designed and created by designer maker Stephanie O'Brien at the Morpheus Glass Studio in Lancashire. Our collection ranges from bespoke splashbacks to large wall installations and shower screens. Pieces can be made to order in colours, sizes and designs to suit requirmetns and Stephanie is happy to work with clients to ensure the perfect result.

    Services
    • Bespoke splashbacks
    • tiles
    • wall art
    • sculptures
    • installations.
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Wigan
    Address
    Winstanley Road, Billinge
    WN5 7XG Wigan
    United Kingdom
    +44-1695624182 www.morpheusglass.co.uk

    Reviews

    Dilly Doo
    Amazing glass pieces for sale the gallery has beautuful gifts lots to choose from jewellery, bags ,scarfs toiletries,choc, candle, reed diffusers well worth a visit and the cafe is so lovely as well
    3 months ago
    tilly Ousby
    Highly recommend. We had a super glass fusing session with Stephanie. Will definitely be going again.🙂❤🙂
    6 months ago
    Richard Lamb
    Very quiet at lunchtime on Saturday. Lots of good quality glass pieces at not too high prices. We didn't go in to the cafe, but there was plenty of space and the COVID-19 precautions were well in evidence.
    11 months ago
