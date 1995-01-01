Graduating from the University of the Arts in 1995, Ed immediately immersed himself in the thriving creative scene of London and began to shoot and promote the personalities and the works of the designers, architects, film makers and musicians of the time.

These early collaborations and connections led Ed to establish a client list that includes Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Gucci, Nike, Ian Schrager, David Adjaye, Jimmy Choo, Ozwald Boateng and commissioned pieces for publications including The Sunday Times Style, The Guardian, The Telegraph Magazine, Elle, Harpers Bazaar, Arena, FHM, Dazed & Confused and Conde Nast Traveller. Ed's considered, almost cinematic approach to composition creates a particularly graphic aesthetic. This paring down of the shot to the most crucial elements enables the details, emotions, characters and colours to emerge from the image with real clarity. This style has allowed Ed to move into the world of moving image with director of photography roles on Promos for artists such as Gorillaz, Gary Go and Beth Gibbons from Portishead and viral films for Alessi and the charity Refuge.

Ed has raised over £10,000 for charity in his sporting ventures. He has cycled across the Alps and the Dolomites, competed in Triathlons and Marathons, reached the semi-final of the British University Jidokwan Tai-Kwon-Do Championships, Is an RYA Sailing Instructor with a Powerboat license and as a BSAC Diving Instructor has dived all over the world.

Below are a selection from the comments book at Ed’s 55 Degrees South Exhibition in aid of the Child Hope Charity in memory of Dr Melanie Jane Cowley, Ed’s sister. His love of Architecture brought him into collaboration with friend and architect David Adjaye in Building a House of timber construction in London in which he and his family now live. The house can be rented as a location house for film and photography shoots.