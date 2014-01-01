Your browser is out-of-date.

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Renovation and conservation of derelict train station into five bespoke properties
    Reconstruction of Traditional Coach House Reusing Original Materials
    Hilltop stone farm buildings converted and extended to form modern family home
    Classical elegant frontage with a more relaxed facade towards the sea
    This 3 floor residence fully adopts the qualities of a steeply sloping site with views over Dublin Bay
    Bold double-height zinc-clad kitchen extension to gable of Victorian dwelling
    We strive to produce elegant homes which our clients love to live in. They are created using skilled design, sustainable detailing and an unparalleled knowledge of superior home building.

    Services
    • We provide a full and dedicated service starting from outline proposals
    • Design
    • planning permission
    • detailed design to site management and final completion of your project. A wider team of specialist consultants and specialists are available to deal with all possible aspects of the new home.
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    As a Chartered member of the RIBA we adhere to a strict code of Professional Practice. As well as this we have won multiple awards throughout our 19 years in business, including 'Best House in UK' , 'Best Home in Ireland' and 'Best Residential Architecture'.
    Address
    4th Floor, 100 New Bond Street
    W1S 1 SP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073057481 www.desewing.com
    We provide a full and dedicated service starting from outline proposals, design, planning permission, detailed design to site management and final completion of your project. A wider team of specialist consultants and specialists are available to deal with all possible aspects of the new home. Working from our Head Office in Holywood, Co. Down, with field offices in Mayfair and Cheshire we can deliver high end residential properties across the UK and Ireland.

    Reviews

    kjarmstrong
    We would highly recommend Des Ewing Architects. We are delighted with our new home. Des was totally committed to our project and worked diligently to ensure we were happy with every stage of the process. He listened to all our requirements and the end result surpassed our expectations. His attention to detail was superb and this can really be seen in the end result. He kept us fully informed at each stage of the process. Best of all we really enjoyed working with Des.
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: June 2014
    superann9
    Des  Ewing designed our unique and beautiful home with both enthusiasm and passion. Working with Des and his team was a pleasure as we were treated with respect , listened to and given professional  advice and support as required. Communication was prompt and timely which meant we know exactly what was happening at each stage of the project. Des Ewing is an outstanding architect who leads an exemplary  team
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: December 2015
    David Brown Lighting Design
    I have worked with Des Ewing Residential Architects on various residential projects, focusing on the interior and landscape lighting. Whether the project is more classic or contemporary the practice never cease to surprise me with the ingenuity of their designs - whilst taking balancing both aesthetics and meeting client expectations. The quality of the architect's work and resulting homes is second to none. It is always a pleasure to work alongside Des Ewing Residential Architects and their surrounding team.
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: February 2016
