We strive to produce elegant homes which our clients love to live in. They are created using skilled design, sustainable detailing and an unparalleled knowledge of superior home building.
- Services
- We provide a full and dedicated service starting from outline proposals
- Design
- planning permission
- detailed design to site management and final completion of your project. A wider team of specialist consultants and specialists are available to deal with all possible aspects of the new home.
- Service areas
- London
- Company awards
- As a Chartered member of the RIBA we adhere to a strict code of Professional Practice. As well as this we have won multiple awards throughout our 19 years in business, including 'Best House in UK' , 'Best Home in Ireland' and 'Best Residential Architecture'.
- Address
-
4th Floor, 100 New Bond Street
W1S 1 SP London
United Kingdom
+44-2073057481 www.desewing.com
We provide a full and dedicated service starting from outline proposals, design, planning permission, detailed design to site management and final completion of your project. A wider team of specialist consultants and specialists are available to deal with all possible aspects of the new home. Working from our Head Office in Holywood, Co. Down, with field offices in Mayfair and Cheshire we can deliver high end residential properties across the UK and Ireland.