Ambient Lounge® are a Worldwide company and brand, focusing on industry leadership and ground-breaking innovation within the soft furniture category.

The group have successfully transformed the humble (and often maligned) bean bag into inspiring and fashionable designer furniture; inventing and patenting the Funnelweb™ bean filling zip & tip transfer system along the way.

Each Ambient Lounge style and fabric was created by award winning Australian designers with a passion for funky, functional and affordable furniture. Customers and critics agree that Ambient Lounge® bean bags are a paradigm shift in the evolution of bean bags; creating a unique style that has found its way into designer clubs, cafes, penthouses and luxury apartments - as well as student dorms, guesthouses and everyday living spaces.