Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ambient Lounge (UK)
Furniture & Accessories in Hailsham
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Ambient Lounge® are a Worldwide company and  brand, focusing on industry leadership and ground-breaking innovation within the soft furniture category.

    The group have successfully transformed the humble (and often maligned) bean bag into inspiring and fashionable designer furniture; inventing and patenting the Funnelweb™ bean filling zip & tip transfer system along the way.

    Each Ambient Lounge style and fabric was created by award winning Australian designers with a passion for funky, functional and affordable furniture. Customers and critics agree that Ambient Lounge® bean bags are a paradigm shift in the evolution of bean bags; creating a unique style that has found its way into designer clubs, cafes, penthouses and luxury apartments - as well as student dorms, guesthouses and everyday living spaces.

    Services
    • Commercial
    • custom branded
    • custom made and retail
    Service areas
    worldwide and hailsham
    Company awards
    worldwide patent & design award. Funnelweb zip & tip bean filling system
    Address
    bn271rx Hailsham
    United Kingdom
    +44-8448700186 www.ambientlounge.co.uk
      Add SEO element