Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Penny Withers Ceramics
Artists & Artisans in Sheffield
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Ceramics, Penny Withers Ceramics Penny Withers Ceramics ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Ceramics, Penny Withers Ceramics Penny Withers Ceramics ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Ceramics

    I graduated from West Surrey College of Art with a BA in Fine Art but have been working exclusively in ceramics since. I became obsessed with attaining the technique of throwing because it seemed so magical to me to be able to physically engage with elemental forces and materials in such an instinctual and direct manner.

    I have had an eventful a journey from learning traditional craft pottery to making unique sculptural thrown and altered pieces. For me a thrown slab has so much life and spring to it. What started as a passion has become an evolving investigation into touch as an extension of body and the tremendous velocity concentrated at the centre of a vortex. I hope that this latent energy will be perceptible in the finished, fired piece whether it is as visual movement or the feel of a small vibration at the heart of a hand held piece. 

    I use stoneware and porcelain and fire my work in either electric or wood kilns. Monochrome glazes reflect tonal ranges of light. Surface references are also made to particular places or points in time by brushwork and painterly use of combined glazes.

    Service areas
    Sheffield
    Address
    Studio 13, Persistence Works 21 Brown Street
    S1 2BS Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    +44-7510668585 www.pennywithersceramics.co.uk
      Add SEO element