I graduated from West Surrey College of Art with a BA in Fine Art but have been working exclusively in ceramics since. I became obsessed with attaining the technique of throwing because it seemed so magical to me to be able to physically engage with elemental forces and materials in such an instinctual and direct manner.

I have had an eventful a journey from learning traditional craft pottery to making unique sculptural thrown and altered pieces. For me a thrown slab has so much life and spring to it. What started as a passion has become an evolving investigation into touch as an extension of body and the tremendous velocity concentrated at the centre of a vortex. I hope that this latent energy will be perceptible in the finished, fired piece whether it is as visual movement or the feel of a small vibration at the heart of a hand held piece.

I use stoneware and porcelain and fire my work in either electric or wood kilns. Monochrome glazes reflect tonal ranges of light. Surface references are also made to particular places or points in time by brushwork and painterly use of combined glazes.