Ceramic designer/maker based in north Shropshire, Jacqui creates bold, colourful
ceramics with elaborate yet subtle textural surfaces incorporating stylised botanical and/or avian imagery. Surface decoration is influenced by an interest in textiles, pattern and the natural world.
Jacqui is a professional member of the CPA and her work is held in collections throughout the UK, she is also the author of five books about ceramics.
- Service areas
- OSWESTRY
- Address
-
SY 11 3EE Oswestry
United Kingdom
+44-1691773670 www.jacquiatkin.com