Jacqui Atkin Ceramics
Artists & Artisans in Oswestry
    Ceramic designer/maker based in north  Shropshire, Jacqui creates bold, colourful
    ceramics with elaborate yet subtle textural surfaces incorporating stylised botanical and/or avian imagery.  Surface decoration is influenced by an interest in textiles, pattern and the natural world. 

    Jacqui is a professional member of the CPA and her work is held in collections throughout the UK, she is also the author of five books about ceramics.

    OSWESTRY
    SY 11 3EE Oswestry
    United Kingdom
    +44-1691773670 www.jacquiatkin.com
