Chris Snook is a skilled and creative photographer specialising in Architecture, Interior Design and Residential Interiors.

Chris has over nine years experience, producing images for various clients around the UK and abroad.

Currently he is based in London; however he takes on projects throughout the UK and abroad. Chris is always looking for new challenges and experiences. Recent commissions include Airbnb, Design 2, Elsworth and Bond, Envision Electronics, Hood Restaurant Streatham, Increase Space, Perring Design, Taylor Wimpey, Houzz, Made.com, Leon Speakers and The Crown Hastings.