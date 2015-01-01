Your browser is out-of-date.

IQ Outdoor Living
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Amersham
New project
    Lodge Lane
    Cole Road
    Oak Deane
    Brick Lane
    Westridge Park
    Elmstree Grove | UmbrisbyIQ |
    IQ Outdoor Living is an all-weather patio roof system and solar shading solution perfect for contemporary home designs and renovations, extending living spaces outside.

    The contemporary aluminium louvre system functions as a sun and rain protection for a patio or terrace. With integrated automation you chose how the louvres sit, thus creating a sunny or shaded and protected outdoor living area.

    When closed the welded aluminium louvres site completely flat and interlock, creating a fully watertight patio roof.

    Umbris is an architectural louvre system. Each installation is tailor made and bespoke with colours, material, size, shape and dimensions of the louvres and supporting structure bespoke to your specification.

    By using the highest grade aluminium for the main structure Umbris patio roofs can be designed at massive sizes with an enormous 7m gap between supporting posts as well as freestanding structures and cantilevered patio roof designs.

    Service areas
    UK Wide and Amersham
    Company awards
    Winner of Build It 2015—Best Home Technology Product
    Address
    Sky House Design Centre, Raans Road
    HP6 6JQ Amersham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1494722880

    Reviews

    Michael Bohan
    over 2 years ago
    jade cottee
    I went to the outdoor living showroom to view the designer outdoor garden furniture. While I was there, I was shown their patio shading systems that help to protect garden furniture (the patio roof is watertight so it helps to stop the rain from damaging the furniture). I will definitely be back!
    over 3 years ago
