We are interior and furniture design studio LOFT SZCZECIN based in Szczecin in Poland (150 km from Berlin) and Berlin. For each of our interior project we design bespoke furniture which are handcrafted from the highest quality materials. Everything is created and manufactured in Szczecin in cooperation with carpenters who use traditional production methods. Additionally in interiors, we mix our furnitures with rare vintage furnitures (from mid-century), which we find on an auctions and we renovate them.