Loft Kolasinski
Interior Architects in Berlin
    Furniture collection, Loft Kolasinski
    Furniture collection, Loft Kolasinski
    Furniture collection, Loft Kolasinski
    Furniture collection
    House near Berlin, Loft Kolasinski
    House near Berlin, Loft Kolasinski
    House near Berlin, Loft Kolasinski
    House near Berlin

    We are interior and furniture design studio LOFT SZCZECIN based in Szczecin in Poland (150 km from Berlin) and Berlin. For each of our interior project we design bespoke furniture which are handcrafted from the highest quality materials. Everything is created and manufactured in Szczecin in cooperation with carpenters who use traditional production methods.  Additionally in interiors, we mix our furnitures with rare vintage furnitures (from mid-century), which we find on an auctions and we renovate them.

    Services
    • interior and furniture design
    • Furniture manufacture
    • supervision of the project from beginning till the end.
    Service areas
    Berlin and Szczecin
    Address
    12047 Berlin
    Germany
    +49-15756146341 www.loft.szczecin.pl
      Add SEO element