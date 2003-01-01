Legal disclosure

After graduating from Camberwell Art College and then University of Plymouth (BA) in 2003, he has continued to strive for perfection within his work. He photographs clean, crisp and vibrant images that are both engaging and professional.

His love for interior design and architecture was instilled at an early age with his Grand Father, Father and both Uncles involved within the building, paint and textile industries. His Grand mother was also a portrait and landscape photographer who documented much of his childhood.

Pete has had much published success with regular clients including interior designers, architects, hotels, bars, restaurants and estate agents. His work is regularly published within broad sheet newspapers, interior magazines and property publications.