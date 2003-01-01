Your browser is out-of-date.

Pete Helme Photography
Photographers in Bath
    • Portfolio, Pete Helme Photography Pete Helme Photography Modern living room
    Portfolio, Pete Helme Photography Pete Helme Photography Modern dining room
    Portfolio, Pete Helme Photography Pete Helme Photography Modern dining room
    Portfolio

    Pete Helme is an interior, architectural and portrait photographer based in Bath, Somerset.

    He photographs clean, crisp and vibrant images that are both engaging and professional.

    Pete has had much published success with regular clients including interior designers, architects, hotels, bars, restaurants and high end estate agents. His work is regularly published within newspapers, interior magazines and property publications and online.

    Services
    Interior & Architecture Photography
    Service areas
    Bath
    Address
    Flat 2, 6 Kensington Place
    BA1 6AW Bath
    United Kingdom
    +44-7789211424 www.petehelme.co.uk
