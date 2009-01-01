We are a company that design places by thinking about the people that will use them and we put them first.
Our approach is to work with our clients and we work for their customers. This approach results in places that people enjoy, are healthy and where people want to stay. These places are stable, desirable and generate value for the people who use them and those who run them. Ultimately this brings lasting value to those who own them.
- Services
- Urban Planning
- Architecture
- Interior Design
- Exhibitions and Museums and Product Design
- Service areas
- London and UK
- Company awards
- Regional RIBA award 2012 , RIBA award 2009, Brick Award 2011
- Address
-
First Floor, 16 Stannary Street
SE11 4AA London
United Kingdom
+44-2077355327 www.mowatandco.com