Mowat &amp; Company Ltd
Architects in London
Reviews (1)
    Three Mobile
    +1
    Robinsons Brewery
    BBH studio
    Oliver Sweeney
    +1
    Berry Bros & Rudd Basingstoke
    +1
    Berry Bros. & Rudd London

    We are a company that design places by thinking about the people that will use them and we put them first.
    Our approach is to work with our clients and we work for their customers. This approach results in places that people enjoy, are healthy and where people want to stay. These places are stable, desirable and generate value for the people who use them and those who run them. Ultimately this brings lasting value to those who own them.

    Services
    • Urban Planning
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Exhibitions and Museums and Product Design
    Service areas
    London and UK
    Company awards
    Regional RIBA award 2012 , RIBA award 2009, Brick Award 2011
    Address
    First Floor, 16 Stannary Street
    SE11 4AA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077355327 www.mowatandco.com

