What I do, why and how

There's nothing I'd rather be doing than making my clients' properties look the very best they can whether the images I make are for the benefit of prospective purchasers or for use within magazines or promotional material of any kind. This is work that I love doing. My photographs will help residential / commercial property etc stand head and shoulders above the competition. All of my work is guaranteed and my images will delight you or I'll take them again and again if necessary until you’re completely content. So far this has never been necessary. For me image is almost, but not quite, everything. Discretion is my other cornerstone value. My work takes me into some of the largest homes in south-east England and I work for high-profile clients on a regular basis. Their privacy and yours is absolutely assured. My reputation depends on it. John Durrant’