Benjamin Hubert Ltd comprises a team of industrial designers, researchers and engineers working across a broad range of sectors including furniture, lighting, consumer goods, architectural installations and interior design. The studio collaborates with leading international brands in a variety of markets including Europe, Asia, Australia, Brazil and the US.

Benjamin Hubert Ltd delivers timeless objects for our clients that do not respond to trends or fashion but rely on usability analysis, materiality, sustainability and a process of visual reduction. In addition, the studio conducts research and development projects focusing on the study of construction and materiality. Entitled ‘Materials Driven, Industrial Design’ the process challenges the everyday application of materials, traditions of construction and ideas of context. Benjamin Hubert Ltd has received international critical and media acclaim and has been exhibited around the world. The studio has been awarded a number of prestigious prizes including: Red dot design awards, IF Design awards, Design of the year (British Design awards), Best Product (100% design/Blueprint awards), EDIDA International Young Designer of the Year, the A+W Audi Mentorpreis, and is currently nominated for Designs of the year at the Design Museum.