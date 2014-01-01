LA Hally Architect is an Award Winning RIBA Chartered Practice, with a young, fresh and innovative approach to design. "We first find out from our clients what their current and expected needs are then we work with them to create their personalised design:- Working on all scales of the project from the overall concept down to the detail of junctions between different materials. We create lifestyle architecture that provides a flexible uplifting environment of flowing, well lit, inspirational spaces that can transform the way you live." The ultimate aim is that users of the completed building experience joy and beauty in the clever use of materials, detailing, space and light.