LA Hally Architect
Architects in Winchester
Reviews (1)
    • House in Hamble, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Detached home
    House in Hamble, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Detached home
    House in Hamble, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern style bedroom
    +13
    House in Hamble
    House in Eastleigh, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Industrial style media room
    House in Eastleigh, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Industrial style media room
    House in Eastleigh, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Industrial style media room
    +4
    House in Eastleigh
    House in Winchester IV, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern houses
    House in Winchester IV, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern houses
    House in Winchester IV, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern houses
    +4
    House in Winchester IV
    House in Awbridge, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern houses
    House in Awbridge, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern houses
    House in Awbridge, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern houses
    +10
    House in Awbridge
    House in Hiltingbury, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect
    House in Hiltingbury, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect
    House in Hiltingbury, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect
    +8
    House in Hiltingbury
    House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern houses
    House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern houses
    House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern houses
    +10
    House in Chandlers Ford II
    Show all 12 projects

    LA Hally Architect is an Award Winning RIBA Chartered Practice, with a young, fresh and innovative approach to design. "We first find out from our clients what their current and expected needs are then we work with them to create their personalised design:- Working on all scales of the project from the overall concept down to the detail of junctions between different materials. We create lifestyle architecture that provides a flexible uplifting environment of flowing, well lit, inspirational spaces that can transform the way you live." The ultimate aim is that users of the completed building experience joy and beauty in the clever use of materials, detailing, space and light.

    Services
    • Architectural Drawings
    • Planning Permission
    • Building Regulations
    • Feasibility Studies
    • Listed Building Consent
    • Conservation Area Consent
    • Contract Administration
    • Tender Comparisons
    • Bespoke Designs
    • 3D Modelling
    • Interior Design
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    • Southampton
    • Winchester
    • Chandlers Ford & Surrounding Areas
    Company awards
    2017 Winners of BuildIt's 'Best Renovation/Extension Architect' ; RICS Awards (shortlisted); 2016 Real Homes Awards (shortlisted); 2015 HB&R Awards (Highly Commended); Sunday Times Award (Commended); BuildIt Awards (shortlisted); 2014 HB&R Awards (shortlisted); BuildIt Awards (shortlisted)
    Address
    Suite 1, Talbot House, 34 Staple Gardens
    SO23 8SR Winchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1962843500 www.lahally.com

    Reviews

    Steve Whettingsteel
    The designs are outstanding
    over 2 years ago
