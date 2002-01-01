Rocco Design Architects is a Chinese architectural practice based in Hong Kong. Working in a region with disparate cultural and physical landscapes, and where values from diverging times and places converge, Rocco Design’s work is grounded in the belief that architecture is the embodiment of culture – embracing and reinterpreting the past, as well as addressing modernity – and the requirements of contemporary living.

Rocco Design’s works are marked by their sensitivity and sensibility. While always eager to explore and innovate, they are nonetheless aware that architecture, rather than just an art, is ultimately the art of problem-solving.

Rocco Design currently has six Directors and about 170 staff with offices in Hong Kong and mainland China. Their works have been consistently awarded both locally and overseas, including a First Prize Award for the L’Opéra de la Bastille international competition in 1983, ARCASIA Gold Medals in 1994 and 2003, the Chicago Athenaeum Architectural Awards in 2006, 2011 and 2013, the Kenneth F. Brown Award in 2007, and the World Architecture Festival category winner in 2011. The firm has exhibited four times in the Venice Biennale over the last decade, in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2012.