Welcome to DIY Splashbacks. You'll find unrivalled choice in Kitchen and Bathroom Splashbacks, at competitive prices. We manufacture a stunning range of bespoke glass products. We say bespoke, as we create glass specifically to your requirements: any size, colour, pattern or image. We are one of the UK's Leading Glass Companies, therefore you can count on us for quality products, choice, and first class customer service. We Ship across the United Kingdom and Europe. For International Shipping Prices, please get in touch. We have been trading for over six years, so we know a thing or two about glass! We provide easy to follow tutorials and videos on how to fit your glass product, as well as a seven year guarantee. We started out selling Glass Splashbacks for Kitchens, however this has expanded to include Bathroom Splashbacks, Glass Worktops, and a full range or coordinating glass solutions. All of our products are completely customisable to suit your decor. Unlike many of our competitors, we offer an unlimited colour pallet. Including all large branded paints and a vast pattern & image library, its even possible to provide your own image! Explore our ranges today at www.diysplashbacks.co.uk