DIYSPLASHBACKS
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Belfast
Reviews (10)
Projects

    Glass Splashbacks from DIY Splashbacks
    Glass Splashbacks from DIY Splashbacks
    Contemporary Cream Gloss kitchen with glass splashbacks.
    +16
    Glass Splashbacks in Kitchens
    +4
    Glass Splashbacks in Bathrooms
    Pastels with a 1950's influence
    Shaped cooker splashbacks
    Welcome to DIY Splashbacks. You'll find unrivalled choice in Kitchen and Bathroom Splashbacks, at competitive prices. We manufacture a stunning range of bespoke glass products. We say bespoke, as we create glass specifically to your requirements: any size, colour, pattern or image. We are one of the UK's Leading Glass Companies, therefore you can count on us for quality products, choice, and first class customer service. We Ship across the United Kingdom and Europe. For International Shipping Prices, please get in touch. We have been trading for over six years, so we know a thing or two about glass! We provide easy to follow tutorials and videos on how to fit your glass product, as well as a seven year guarantee. We started out selling Glass Splashbacks for Kitchens, however this has expanded to include Bathroom Splashbacks, Glass Worktops, and a full range or coordinating glass solutions. All of our products are completely customisable to suit your decor. Unlike many of our competitors, we offer an unlimited colour pallet. Including all large branded paints and a vast pattern & image library, its even possible to provide your own image!

    Services
    • Bespoke Glass Manufacturing
    • Full Measuring & Installation Service
    • Commercial & Residential projects
    • Online Shopping.
    Service areas
    • United Kingdom
    • Spain
    • Germany
    • united states
    • Belfast & Northern Ireland
    • France
    • channel islands
    • Isle of Mann
    Address
    Head Office: 16-17 Bloomfield Commercial Centre
    BT5 5AW Belfast
    United Kingdom
    +44-8001337772 www.diysplashbacks.co.uk

    Reviews

    Ryan Clarke
    Professional and reliable. Would buy again.
    about 1 year ago
    Chris C
    Arrived yesterday 🙌 fitted today! Perfect for my gathering this weekend with family Thanks guys
    about 1 year ago
    Ryan Clarke
    Arrived safe and sound. Couldn't recommend enough. Quality product
    about 1 year ago
