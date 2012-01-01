Ten years have already passed!Eleven years since that day in Maui when, sat in a giant tree, we decided to open our studio in Barcelona.We set up our office in the street La Granja which led to our name. One large room, a lot of light, two pots of paint and an intern.The phone began to ring and projects started coming in. Maria and Jose soon joined the team and we have learned to juggle diverse design projects: museums, lamps, fast food chains, trophy’s, homes.. deep down that’s what we really like: to open up the field, to move ideas from one context to another, continue discovering, getting excited with each new project.Between “companies and friends” we began to run out of space…We’ve moved offices twice since then, this last time in the middle of the crisis where we lovingly renovated an old biscuit factory. And here we are!…. and not only here.Two thousand and eleven has for many been an “annus horribilis”. However for lagranja it’s been an important year. With our new business partner Gemma we established lagranja Hong Kong…a baby that has now started to walk.In Februray 2012 we inaugurated our first project in the old British colony: the Signature Suites of the Madera Hotel.We’ll see you there.g+g