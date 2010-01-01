Specialising in personalised luxury, Tsiantar Architects was formed in 1986 by George Tsiantar.

This RIBA chartered practice not only provides a complete architectural design service but places heavy emphasis on a close and personal relationship with its clients. In turn, this enables the firm not only to handle projects from conception right through to construction, but to apply their creativity to every area of your home: from the design of interiors, lighting and furnishings, and even to such details as a bespoke dinner service and cutlery.

The practice has designed homes all over the world, from the UK and USA to Europe and South Africa, with each property having its own personality and influences. Whether modernist or Arts and Crafts, Victorian or contemporary, the finished product exudes the essences of these styles but still has its own identity. For this reason the firm avoids a ‘house style’, but rather fashions the end result according to its environment and the client’s particular tastes and goals.

The practice has long experience of working with existing, old and even ancient properties. By giving them a complete makeover, these can become just as personalised as a complete new-build, creating not just accommodation but a defined lifestyle.