We craft space. To this end we work with materials, light, and colour. We seek to develop architectural/sculptural ideas that surprise, challenge and delight. Our special interest is calm and serene space. The process of developing and realising architecture is arduous, but very rewarding. Each opportunity to modify our environment warrants thought, refinement and attention to detail, so as to create architecture that transcends time. Attention to good design i.e. clarity of thought and quality offers the best return on investment.

How we work: We develop our proposals with models. These help develop the ideas and empowers clients, convinces planners and ensures clear communication. Henning Stummel brings to his practice a wide breadth of knowledge through his education at the TH Darmstadt, ETH in Zurich, as well as collaborations with Norman Foster (1992-93) and David Chipperfield (1993 to 2000). Henning has lectured and taught at variously, including directing a design unit at Cambridge University.