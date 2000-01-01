We craft space. To this end we work with materials, light, and colour. We seek to develop architectural/sculptural ideas that surprise, challenge and delight. Our special interest is calm and serene space. The process of developing and realising architecture is arduous, but very rewarding. Each opportunity to modify our environment warrants thought, refinement and attention to detail, so as to create architecture that transcends time. Attention to good design i.e. clarity of thought and quality offers the best return on investment.
How we work: We develop our proposals with models. These help develop the ideas and empowers clients, convinces planners and ensures clear communication. Henning Stummel brings to his practice a wide breadth of knowledge through his education at the TH Darmstadt, ETH in Zurich, as well as collaborations with Norman Foster (1992-93) and David Chipperfield (1993 to 2000). Henning has lectured and taught at variously, including directing a design unit at Cambridge University.
- The practice has been published internationally and received numerous awards, notably the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Building of the Year: London Region 2005 and short-listing for the RIBA Stephen Lawrence Award in 2005. More recently the practice has been awarded the 2008 Daily Telegraph/Homebuilding and Renovating Award and the 2009 Grand Designs Award for ‘Best Conversion’ and a 2014 RIBA Award for the workshop.
