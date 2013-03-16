Chris Humphreys is an architectural photographer and interiors photographer based in Edinburgh, working throughout Scotland and the UK.

With over 10 years experience as a professional photographer, he has worked with many of the leading home and interior design magazines in addition to writing for photography magazines, and has built up a loyal client base who value his flexible approach and ability to deliver consistently stunning photographs.





Chris also happens to be an architect, so has a unique ability to see interiors and buildings through the designer's eyes, and produce striking images that capture the original design intent.