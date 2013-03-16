Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Photographers in Scotland
Overview 12Projects (12) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (11)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Carnegie Library and Art Galleries - Richard Murphy Architects, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Carnegie Library and Art Galleries - Richard Murphy Architects, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    Carnegie Library and Art Galleries - Richard Murphy Architects, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Modern bars & clubs
    +2
    Carnegie Library and Art Galleries - Richard Murphy Architects
    Solid House, North Berwick, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Modern houses
    Solid House, North Berwick, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Modern houses
    Solid House, North Berwick, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Modern houses
    +11
    Solid House, North Berwick
    Ebenezer Chapel, Co. Durham, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
    Ebenezer Chapel, Co. Durham, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
    Ebenezer Chapel, Co. Durham, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
    +7
    Ebenezer Chapel, Co. Durham
    Bickerton Croft, West Lothian, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
    Bickerton Croft, West Lothian, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
    Bickerton Croft, West Lothian, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
    +8
    Bickerton Croft, West Lothian
    Douglas Crescent, Edinburgh, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
    Douglas Crescent, Edinburgh, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
    Douglas Crescent, Edinburgh, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
    +8
    Douglas Crescent, Edinburgh
    Whitehouse Lodge, Isle of Coll, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
    Whitehouse Lodge, Isle of Coll, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
    Whitehouse Lodge, Isle of Coll, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
    +11
    Whitehouse Lodge, Isle of Coll
    Show all 12 projects

    Chris Humphreys is an architectural photographer and interiors photographer based in Edinburgh, working throughout Scotland and the UK.

    With over 10 years experience as a professional photographer, he has worked with many of the leading home and interior design magazines in addition to writing for photography magazines, and has built up a loyal client base who value his flexible approach and ability to deliver consistently stunning photographs.


    Chris also happens to be an architect, so has a unique ability to see interiors and buildings through the designer's eyes, and produce striking images that capture the original design intent.

    Services
    • Architectural Photography
    • Interior Photography
    • Commercial Photography
    • Dusk Architectural Photography
    • Verified Photography
    • Show Home Photography
    • 360 Virtual Tours
    Service areas
    Scotland and & all across the UK
    Address
    2 Fairlie Grove, Rosewell. Midlothian
    EH24 9BZ Scotland
    United Kingdom
    +44-7905449073 www.chrishumphreys.net

    Reviews

    anna.riekstina
    Chris produced superb pictures of our holiday cottage! All shots were exactly as we wanted - crisp, fresh and showing our property and its neighbourhood from different angles and perspectives. Chris is a wonderful person to work with - he pays a great attention to details and client's needs and requirements. Being an architect himself, Chris understands the building and knows how to achieve the best result of the photography.
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: September 2014
    Edit
    Rachel Mayhew Architect
    Chris has carried out two photos shoots for me. His photos are excellent - well lit, well composed and catch the feel of the spaces. 
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: December 2014
    Edit
    Kate Finlayson
    Chris photographed our community hall for a new website, he did an incredible job and made the most of a bright January day, when light levels could have been really challenging, we're delighted with the photos.
    3 months ago
    Show all 11 reviews
      Add SEO element