Kate and Sam Lighting Designers is a small independent consultancy with a diverse design background focused on the creative approach to lighting. We work closely with project design teams to deliver the most innovative solutions possible. Our aim is to bring fresh ideas to each project, both large and small, ranging from enhancing space and form to unique lighting installations, while always keeping function and maintenance in mind. This approach has been very successful in our collaborations with many highly acclaimed architects, designers and directors.
- Services
- Lighting Design for restaurants
- Hotels
- Gardens
- Retail
- museums
- residentials etc
- Service areas
- UK and internationally
- Company awards
- Include Lighting Design Awards, Grand Design Awards, Design week award, FX award finilist, Bar and Restaurant Award finalist.
- Address
-
131-151 Great Titchfield Street
W1W 5BB London
United Kingdom
+44-2079932339 www.kateandsam.co.uk