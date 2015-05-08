Your browser is out-of-date.

Kate and Sam
Lighting Designers in London
Projects

    • Lymm Water Tower, Kate and Sam Kate and Sam Modern houses
    Lymm Water Tower, Kate and Sam Kate and Sam Modern houses
    Lymm Water Tower, Kate and Sam Kate and Sam Modern style bedroom
    +3
    Lymm Water Tower

    Kate and Sam Lighting Designers is a small independent consultancy with a diverse design background focused on the creative approach to lighting. We work closely with project design teams to deliver the most innovative solutions possible. Our aim is to bring fresh ideas to each project, both large and small, ranging from enhancing space and form to unique lighting installations, while always keeping function and maintenance in mind. This approach has been very successful in our collaborations with many highly acclaimed architects, designers and directors.

    Services
    • Lighting Design for restaurants
    • Hotels
    • Gardens
    • Retail
    • museums
    • residentials etc
    Service areas
    UK and internationally
    Company awards
    Include Lighting Design Awards, Grand Design Awards, Design week award, FX award finilist, Bar and Restaurant Award finalist.
    Address
    131-151 Great Titchfield Street
    W1W 5BB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079932339 www.kateandsam.co.uk
