The White House Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Projects

    • Iver, The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Rustic style living room
    Iver, The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Rustic style living room
    Iver, The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Rustic style living room
    Iver
    St Albans , The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Modern living room
    St Albans , The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Modern kitchen
    St Albans , The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Modern living room
    St Albans
    Loughton, The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Modern living room
    Loughton, The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Modern living room
    Loughton, The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Modern living room
    Loughton
    Muswell Hill, The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Modern living room
    Muswell Hill, The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Modern living room
    Muswell Hill, The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Modern living room
    Muswell Hill
    Notting Hill - Ground Floor Apartment , The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Notting Hill - Ground Floor Apartment , The White House Interiors The White House Interiors BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Notting Hill - Ground Floor Apartment , The White House Interiors The White House Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
    Notting Hill - Ground Floor Apartment
    Notting Hill - First Floor Apartment, The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Notting Hill - First Floor Apartment, The White House Interiors The White House Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Notting Hill - First Floor Apartment, The White House Interiors The White House Interiors KitchenStorage
    Notting Hill - First Floor Apartment

    The White House Interiors is a residential Interior Design studio.  We offer a range of Interior Design services.  Our express package is ideal for those looking to refurbish their room/s and would like the help of an experienced interior designer.  Delivered straight to your door in an elegant presentation box you will receive a design presentation pack, providing you with a master plan for creating a professionally designed space that you can implement at your own pace. 

    Setting The Mood: £145, duration; 7 days (from receipt of questionnaire). If you need help defining your ideas and require an organised visual of your thoughts and ideas then, this option is for you.  You will receive a digital moodboard, which consists of an arrangement of images, materials, textures, fonts, and colours that evoke the style of the room. The moodboard is the springboard for design creativity.

    Develop My Design: £375, duration; 14 days (from receipt of questionnaire). This option includes setting the mood (as above).  The developed design scheme is the next step in which your room is fully designed.  In your presentation box you will receive a moodboard, a design scheme, (including a layout plan with furniture positioned), fabrics, colour swatches, a visualisation so you can see how the room will look, and a shopping list.

    Included in this package you will have the opportunity to buy made-to-order furniture, furnishings as well as access to  trade only lighting.  However we will suggest retail only items if this is more in line with your budget.

    You may choose to take the developed design scheme and implement it on your own, at your own pace, as well as handle your own purchasing or, you can hire us to complete this portion of the project for you.

    Purchasing – £150 This service is offered to clients that don’t have the time to do their own purchasing.  We can place all orders for you and provide you with delivery confirmation.  N.B We will require full payment for all items, in advance, before ordering.

    Installation & Styling – £250 plus travel. Sometimes the most crucial part of a design is the installation process.  If you prefer to have a designer at the job site installing and ensuring that items are implemented properly within the space, we are available for you.

    Services
    • Design Concept Development
    • Spatial Planning & Furniture Layouts
    • FF&E (furniture fixtures & equipment) Design & Specification
    • Bespoke Furniture/ Upholstery Design
    • window treatments
    • Project Coordination
    • Procurement & Installation
    • Full Turn Key Service
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    HA1 1LJ London
    United Kingdom
    thewhitehouseinteriors.com
