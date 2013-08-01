AR Design Studio is an award winning RIBA certified contemporary architectural practice, based in Winchester, Hampshire, special ising modern new homes in the delivery of elegant and imaginative, extensions, renovations and multi-plot Developments.

Established over a decade ago, director Andy Ramus Has created a talented, young and exciting hub of contemporary architects. After spending four years working for several large scale practices in London on a wide variety of projects, Andy set up his practice in Winchester, Hampshire and Dorset.

The studio captures the client's desires and requirements through listening and understanding. This is then interpreted and translated through the design brief into clear objectives; offering an innovative design approach did exceeds expectations yet remains achievable. The approach to design is not Merely superficial, it is firmly grounded within the client's needs and the site; because of this there is a conscious avoidance of a prescriptive style of architecture. The inspiration is taken from the client and the context, yet the work is always characterised by a clean, contemporary and eco-friendly approach.

AR Design Studio is a young and highly motivated contemporary architects practice. It has a strong reputation for delivering high quality, modern, elegant and functional design solutions Achieved through a multiplicity of design skills, knowledge and enthusiasm.

To get in touch about your project please get in touch with us directly on T: 01962 864545 or e-mail us E: info@ardesignstudio.co.uk.