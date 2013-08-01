AR Design Studio is an award winning RIBA certified contemporary architectural practice, based in Winchester, Hampshire, special ising modern new homes in the delivery of elegant and imaginative, extensions, renovations and multi-plot Developments.
Established over a decade ago, director Andy Ramus Has created a talented, young and exciting hub of contemporary architects. After spending four years working for several large scale practices in London on a wide variety of projects, Andy set up his practice in Winchester, Hampshire and Dorset.
The studio captures the client's desires and requirements through listening and understanding. This is then interpreted and translated through the design brief into clear objectives; offering an innovative design approach did exceeds expectations yet remains achievable. The approach to design is not Merely superficial, it is firmly grounded within the client's needs and the site; because of this there is a conscious avoidance of a prescriptive style of architecture. The inspiration is taken from the client and the context, yet the work is always characterised by a clean, contemporary and eco-friendly approach.
AR Design Studio is a young and highly motivated contemporary architects practice. It has a strong reputation for delivering high quality, modern, elegant and functional design solutions Achieved through a multiplicity of design skills, knowledge and enthusiasm.
- Services
- Architectural Services
- Interior Design
- Planning Applications
- Furniture and Product Design
- Graphic Design
- Landscape Design and 3D Visualizations and Presentations.
- Service areas
- UK and National
- Company awards
- 2018—George Clarke Medal—Shortlist—Farmer’s House
- 2018 – RIBA South East Award Winner – The Black House
- 2018—Manser Medal—Shortlist—The Black House
- 2018—ABB Leaf Awards—Shortlist—The Black House
- 2018—AJ Architecture Awards—Shortlist—The Black House
- 2018—London Construction Awards—Shortlist—The Black House
- 2018—AIA UK Awards—Shortlist —The Black House
- 2018—RIBA Grand Designs House of the Year—Shortlist—The Black House
- 2018—Dezeen Awards—Longlist—Crow’s Nest
- 2018—British Home Awards—Shortlist—Farmer’s House + The Black House
- 2018—AJ Retrofit Awards—Shortlist—Farmer’s House
- 2018—London Construction Awards—Shortlist—Farmer’s House
- 2018 – Architect of the Year Awards – Finalist
- 2018—RICS Awards—Shortlist—Crow’s Nest + The Black House
- 2017 – American Architecture Prize Winners – Crow’s Nest + Black House
- 2017 – UK Property Awards – Architecture Single Residence SW, Winner
- 2017 – Wood Awards – Private Residence, Shortlisted
- 2017 – ABB Leaf Awards – Residential Single, Shortlisted
- 2017 – SHIFT Awards – Best New Build Project, Shortlisted
- 2017 – Structural Awards – Extreme Conditions, Shortlisted
- 2017 – Sunday Times British Home Awards – Shortlisted
- 2017 – Winchester Business Awards, Shortlisted
- 2017 – RIBA South West Award, Shortlisted
- 2017 – Best of Houzz
- 2016 – Retrofit Awards, Finalist
- 2015 – Surface Design Awards – Temporary Structure Category, Winner
- 2014 – The Sunday Times British Homes Awards: Best One-Off House
- 2013 – City of Winchester Trust Design Awards: Commendation
- 2013 – AJ Retrofit Awards 2013, Heritage Category, Shortlisted
- 2013 – AJ Retrofit Awards 2013, House pre-1945 Category, Shortlisted
- 2013 – RICS Awards Runner-Up: Lighthouse 65
- 2013 – RICS Awards Shortlisted: Abbots Way
- 2013 – Federation of Master Builders New Build Award: Lighthouse 65
- 2013 – Best Of Houzz: Design Category
