Showroom Installations: For The London Design Festival 2014, Established & Sons is delighted to announce two installations that relate to the passing of time. As it fast approaches a decade in the industry, the acclaimed British manufacturer presents a special collaboration with Formafantasma, presenting time in a literal sense with a series of new timepieces. A second installation sees the return of founding Design Director, Mark Holmes, who curates a display reflecting on the evolution and character of the Established & Sons collection ten years on. Providing a platform for experimentation and design innovation, Established & Sons has consistently blazed a trail with a committed and original programme of installations at the showrooms of its London HQ. The displays have been intelligently designed around the strengths of the building’s dynamic interiors, allowing interesting viewing opportunities from dramatic vantage points. ‘From then On was an ambitious proposal from a design studio I greatly admire. There was no hesitation to begin working together. We made a joint decision to look at the passing of time: with our tenth anniversary approaching, there is the opportunity to pause for a moment and reflect. Unrestricted experimentation here at Established & Sons allows designers the freedom to develop their ideas and individual creative language. This approach is embedded in our history and never fails in producing incredibly special, powerful pieces.’ Maurizio Mussati, CEO Established & Sons