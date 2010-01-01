Glartique was founded by designer and artist, Ashley Phillips who has an eclectic array of creative skills and experiences. He spent the first ten years of his creative career as a mural artist. In 2010, Ashley began experimenting with new surfaces, digital printing and laser cutting techniques and Glartique was born.

Glartique is a new concept in functional art, based in North London, using cutting edge design and manufacturing techniques to create beautiful designs and prints them onto a range of substrates, from toughened, heat resistant glass to Corian, window film, as well as laser engraved onto antique mirror, all of which can be back lit with super slim LED panels, or back with steel to make the functional surface even more usable by being magnetic or acting as an ambient light suitable as:

• kitchen splash backs • shower wall cladding and enclosures • room dividers • table tops, bar tops or bar surrounds

It’s the perfect combination of design, practicality and durability which works equally well in home, restaurants, hotels or office environments.

Glartique offers a number of design options – from a range of stunning, ready-made designs which you can also have personalised, through to a totally bespoke service where we create a new design that is totally unique and personal to each customer.

And because we use only the best quality materials, printing techniques and installation service, you can be sure that your product will look and feel perfect, transforming your functional surfaces into art.

Ashley also specialises in creating giant public art installations, and prints his bespoke art onto brushed aluminium as artworks suitable to be hung on any wall.

Ashley did his first degree as a mature student at 28 and has a 1st BA (Hons) from Chelsea College of Art in Design & Public Art. He started an MA in Sustainable Design and went on to be the Sustainability Officer for Southampton for two and a half years. He re-trained as a 3D computer animator, and worked on some published computer games. After a few years he was persuaded to take all his skills and inspire the next generation of artist and designers and became a qualified teacher, teaching product design and art & design while always continuing his professional arts practice. Ashley has been running Glartique since Sept 2011, which is steadily becoming his full time job. Ashley is also an Associate Lecturer at Chelsea College of Arts on the MA textiles course to bring sustainability, and sustainable design to the forefront, and Associate Lecturer at London College of Communication on the Design Cultures BA.