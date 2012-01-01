I set up “From Brighton With Love” in Summer 2012 when I moved to the city after many years living in London where I worked in the design industry. Over the years I have gained a real passion for interiors so knitted interior accessories seemed like a good idea. Everything is made by myself in a room at the top of our house in central Brighton (although I hope to find a nice and light studio space in the near future).

I am a real “colour and texture” person rather than someone who likes a lot of pattern. As a result a lot of my cushions incorporate 3d techniques, which gives texture to the items and makes them very tactile. Some of these are achieved by using the intarsia technique and others feature unique “twists”.

I like a nice bold stripe as well and my new Horizon range is inspired by the view of the sea from my front door, there is frequently a broad stripe of lighter colour where the sea meets the sky. I have interpreted this into six colourways all inspired by Brighton and they range from the greens of the South Downs to the pinks of Candy Floss and Sticks of Rock that you buy on the Pier!

All the cushions fasten on the back with 5 shell buttons, which emphasises the seaside feel. The colours are influenced by Brighton and the surrounding area and are all made in natural yarns.

The majority of items are made to order although I do keep a few of each in stock. I can also do bespoke colours or sizes on request.