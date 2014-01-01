Your browser is out-of-date.

Rural Office for Architecture
Architects in Newcastle Emlyn/ London
Projects

    • New Barn - Felindre, Rural Office for Architecture Rural Office for Architecture Office spaces & stores
    +6
    New Barn - Felindre
    Old Barn - Edgefield, Rural Office for Architecture Rural Office for Architecture Modern houses
    +1
    Old Barn - Edgefield
    Salmon Lane - London

    Rural Office for Architecture is an award winning RIBA Chartered architectural practice based near Newcastle Emlyn, West Wales.

    It is the work of architect Niall Maxwell supported by James Blundall / Andrew Docherty / Richard Grenfell / Helen Maxwell / Kieran Rees / Phil Reeves.

    The practice focuses on developing a vernacular design response to the rural context in which we live and work. In recent years the rural location of projects has spread to England, but we continue to respond contextually to each site.

    We choose to live and work in rural Wales, but this does not stop us from working across the UK. We have recently set up a London office, which is run by Vishwa Kaushal.

    Service areas
    Newcastle Emlyn/ London
    Company awards
    RIBA Welsh Small Project Award 2012—Beacon Stoves & RIBA Welsh Small Project Award 2014—New Barn
    Address
    SA445XT Newcastle Emlyn/ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-1559505008 www.ruralofficeforarchitecture.co.uk
