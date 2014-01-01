Rural Office for Architecture is an award winning RIBA Chartered architectural practice based near Newcastle Emlyn, West Wales.

It is the work of architect Niall Maxwell supported by James Blundall / Andrew Docherty / Richard Grenfell / Helen Maxwell / Kieran Rees / Phil Reeves.

The practice focuses on developing a vernacular design response to the rural context in which we live and work. In recent years the rural location of projects has spread to England, but we continue to respond contextually to each site.

We choose to live and work in rural Wales, but this does not stop us from working across the UK. We have recently set up a London office, which is run by Vishwa Kaushal.