Hand-made earthenware tiles for kitchen walls, fire surrounds, and low-footfall areas. Inspired by medieval tiles and combining traditional and modern production techniques.

Patterns are either based on original medieval tiles, or are designed using geometric shapes and patterns.

Each tile is hand-made and screen printed which means no two are ever the same, however great care is taken to make sure there is consistency in size and finish - ultimatley, making any room they are installed in look spectacular!

Commissions welcome.