Deiniol Williams Ceramics
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Sowerby Bridge
Projects

    Kitchen Tile Installation
    Kitchen Tile Installation, Deiniol Williams Ceramics Deiniol Williams Ceramics Country style walls & floors Ceramic
    Kitchen Tile Installation, Deiniol Williams Ceramics Deiniol Williams Ceramics Country style walls & floors Ceramic
    +1
    Kitchen Tile Installation
    Contemporary Earthenware Tile Range
    Contemporary Earthenware Tile Range, Deiniol Williams Ceramics Deiniol Williams Ceramics Walls & flooringTiles Ceramic
    Contemporary Earthenware Tile Range, Deiniol Williams Ceramics Deiniol Williams Ceramics Walls & flooringTiles Ceramic
    +3
    Contemporary Earthenware Tile Range
    Traditional Earthenware Tile Range
    Traditional Earthenware Tile Range, Deiniol Williams Ceramics Deiniol Williams Ceramics Walls & flooringTiles Ceramic
    Traditional Earthenware Tile Range, Deiniol Williams Ceramics Deiniol Williams Ceramics Walls & flooringTiles Ceramic
    +2
    Traditional Earthenware Tile Range

    Hand-made earthenware tiles for kitchen walls, fire surrounds, and low-footfall areas. Inspired by medieval tiles and combining traditional and modern production techniques.

    Patterns are either based on original medieval tiles, or are designed using geometric shapes and patterns.

    Each tile is hand-made and screen printed which means no two are ever the same, however great care is taken to make sure there is consistency in size and finish - ultimatley, making any room they are installed in look spectacular!

    Commissions welcome.

    Services
    Hand-made wall tiles
    Service areas
    UK and Sowerby Bridge
    Address
    HX6 3BT Sowerby Bridge
    United Kingdom
    www.deiniolwilliams.uk
