Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Al-Murad D.I.Y
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Leeds
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Al Murad is Britains largest independent ceramic tiles and natural stone importer and retailer. We have over 40 stores and 30 family run franchises throughout the UK.

    We specialise in ceramic tiles and natural stone from all over the world including Spain, Turkey and Italy - you’ll be spoilt for choice. In our extensive range you’ll also find travertine, granite, marble, limestone, glass, porcelain, mosaic, slate, manmade stone and under floor heating as well as all the top branded adhesives and tile accessories - all under one roof!

    Service areas
    Leeds
    Address
    Howley Park Road East
    LS27 0BN Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1133222028 htttp://www.al-murad.co.uk
      Add SEO element