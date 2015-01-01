Your browser is out-of-date.

Roberts 21st Century Design
Home Builders in London
    The "Kitchens Bedrooms & Bathrooms" magazine asked for our advice
    130 Cheviot Gardens
    Leighton House Dental Practice

    Welcome to the homepage of Robert's 21st Century Design. Our company offers a complete service starting with first few sketches passing through building regulation approvals and all the steps till those finishing touches ensuring that our customers are fully satisfied.

    We know that renovating your home can be a daunting prospect. You may be worried about costs, disruption, planning the project or finding the right builder.  At Robert's 21st Century Design we pride ourselves on taking the stress out of your home renovations, extension, loft conversion or any other building project you are considering. Our expert team of qualified and experienced craftsmen will work closely with you throughout the project to ensure you get the results you want at a price and time that suit you.

    Services
    • Design and Build
    • Interior Design
    • general building services
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    BOREHAMWOOD
    WD65LP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7875103457 roberts21stcenturydesign.com

    Reviews

    larry.graphicdesigner
    Robert was recommended by my architect. He initially came to my home to go over the project and gave me ideas that helped to refine the final architectural drawings in a way that were much more to my liking.  I believe that  working with people you can trust  makes all the difference.  My project was completed on time and was beautifully done.  I highly recommend Robert's services.
    about 7 years ago
    Project date: January 2015
    denisecheyne
    Robert was highly recommended to us by a previous client and we have been impressed from start to finish with Robert and his team. We planned a side extension to our 3 bedroom house to include a shower room, bedroom and utility area. In addition we needed a full rewire,  a new kitchen and renovation to our  hall and dining room. Robert's team made several improvements to our plans in the extension and the kitchen, which we really appreciated. Towards the end of the work we decided to have Robert's team block pave the drive. Robert's team are extremely hard working, skilled and they have done a fantastic job. We are especially pleased with the finish of everything. The team are all very nice and polite.
    about 7 years ago
    Project date: March 2015
    irene_toh83
    We hired Robert’s 21st Century Design to work on our loft conversion project where we are having a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk in wardrobe. Robert’s team was extremely professional , hardworking and arrived everyday on time or even earlier. After end of each day, they would do the tidying and clean up and that helps a lot since we have a two year old and dusty place would not be great. Their workmanship is excellent and very professional. Our neighbour who is a property developer also commented that the products they used are good quality. Everything was done to the agreed budget and they finished the work without extra labour cost despite of us adding more things. The walk in wardrobe is our main concern since we have no experienced in this, and Robert’s team has made a lot of effort in terms of custom renovation from scratch and coming up with creative ideas to make it very elegant and classy space with great lighting and most importantly fulfilling our dream walk in wardrobe. The bathroom has been finished to an exceptional quality and even better job than other builders we hired before. There were unforeseen circumstances where it happened at late night; Robert right away sent his team to look into the matter with no doubts. We can’t wait to show our beautiful home to our friends and recommending Robert to them. Please contact us through Robert if you would like to see the finished work or talk to us. The loft conversion totally transformed into a luxury living place. The walk in wardrobe has become a chic boudoir elegant space. We will hire Robert again in the future.
    about 7 years ago
    Project date: March 2015
